Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 475 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,564 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Shares of J stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.27. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

