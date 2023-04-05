Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Markel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Markel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Markel by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,294.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,311.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,272.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

