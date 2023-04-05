Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $303.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

