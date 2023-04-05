Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 17,035 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,035 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,617,616 shares valued at $1,734,240,167. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone stock opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $87.06. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

