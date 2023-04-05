Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,547 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 100.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,294,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,969,000 after acquiring an additional 55,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.14.

Shares of EQNR opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

