Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 960 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS BBCA opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

