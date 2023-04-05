Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP William Sumas Sells 7,052 Shares

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) EVP William Sumas sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $160,856.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Super Market

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 195,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 29.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 591,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 135,235 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Village Super Market by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

