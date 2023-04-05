Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP William Sumas Sells 7,052 Shares

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) EVP William Sumas sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $160,856.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Village Super Market Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.
Village Super Market Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Super Market
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Village Super Market
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Village Super Market (VLGEA)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.