Violich Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average of $169.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

