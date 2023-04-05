W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Position Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 213,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

