Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Cut by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.