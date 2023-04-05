Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sets New 12-Month High at $148.73

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $148.73 and last traded at $148.73, with a volume of 514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.67.
Waste Connections Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.04.
Waste Connections Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Waste Connections
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,438,000 after acquiring an additional 426,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after buying an additional 2,907,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after buying an additional 981,635 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,657,000 after buying an additional 391,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,872,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
