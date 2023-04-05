Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sets New 12-Month High at $148.73

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $148.73 and last traded at $148.73, with a volume of 514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.67.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.04.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,438,000 after acquiring an additional 426,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after buying an additional 2,907,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after buying an additional 981,635 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,657,000 after buying an additional 391,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,872,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

