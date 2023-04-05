Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells $175,349.70 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $175,349.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,282.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 2,757 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $106,392.63.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $351,369.48.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Thomas Netzer sold 4,636 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $154,981.48.

Wayfair Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:W opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $121.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.05.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.