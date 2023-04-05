Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $189,889.92 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 5,346 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $189,889.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Steve Oblak sold 510 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $16,238.40.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Steve Oblak sold 2,889 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $111,775.41.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Steve Oblak sold 1,835 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $127,037.05.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $37,917.60.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Steve Oblak sold 3,402 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $113,490.72.

Wayfair Trading Down 0.0 %

W stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $121.35. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on W shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.