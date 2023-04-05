Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vor Biopharma (VOR)

Vor Biopharma (NYSE: VOR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/26/2023 – Vor Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $10.00.

3/24/2023 – Vor Biopharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Vor Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Vor Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Vor Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Vor Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Vor Biopharma had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $347.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,748,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627,907 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,875,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,581 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,581 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 1,639.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 272,329 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

