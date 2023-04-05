West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 132.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,869 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.16% of West Fraser Timber worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2,424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 189,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 181,800 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 158,797.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 158,797 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 254,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after buying an additional 154,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 561,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,573,000 after buying an additional 115,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFG shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $67.45 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.24). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.