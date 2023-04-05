World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WWE. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.18. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $97.68.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Stories

