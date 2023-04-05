World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.70.

NYSE WWE opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $97.68.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

