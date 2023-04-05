W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up to $5.08

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.50. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 1,084,716 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $798.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.38 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 270.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in W&T Offshore by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 31.9% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

