Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,449 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

LPLA stock opened at $191.90 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.47 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

