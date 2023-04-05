Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,266 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.7 %

WRB opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

