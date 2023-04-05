Xponance Inc. Acquires 4,808 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYV opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $117.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

