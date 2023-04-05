Xponance Inc. Acquires 619 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $195.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.22. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 114.19 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

