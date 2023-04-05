Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

