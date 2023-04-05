Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mosaic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,716,000 after buying an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,862,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,353,000 after purchasing an additional 68,120 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

