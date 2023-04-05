Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

