Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $505,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,791.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,616. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below Stock Down 1.6 %

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.78.

FIVE opened at $206.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.67. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $212.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.