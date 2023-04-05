Xponance Inc. Buys 14,850 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 53,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

