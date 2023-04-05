Xponance Inc. Buys 1,906 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $155.74 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.87.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

