Xponance Inc. Buys 2,219 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,222,000 after acquiring an additional 146,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after buying an additional 488,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,177,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 916,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,359,000 after buying an additional 154,959 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.83.

Shares of STE stock opened at $191.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.85 and a 200-day moving average of $183.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

