Xponance Inc. Buys 2,246 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Leidos Stock Down 1.7 %

LDOS stock opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.93. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.