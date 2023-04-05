Xponance Inc. Buys 2,436 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 399,389 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 286,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $883,325. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Featured Articles

