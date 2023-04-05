Xponance Inc. Buys 2,696 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.96.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA opened at $149.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day moving average is $157.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,942 shares of company stock valued at $451,502 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.