Xponance Inc. Buys 4,435 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 18.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after acquiring an additional 672,414 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 246.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after acquiring an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 92.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,901,000 after acquiring an additional 626,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic Price Performance

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

