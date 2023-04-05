Xponance Inc. Buys 6,634 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

