Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.88.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

