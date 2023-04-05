Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in KeyCorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

