Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,987,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,668,000 after buying an additional 379,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,148,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,292,000 after purchasing an additional 332,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,189,000 after purchasing an additional 257,896 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,770,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,332,000 after purchasing an additional 703,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

