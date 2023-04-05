Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $204.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.55 and its 200 day moving average is $144.65. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.33.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,669 shares of company stock worth $24,314,068. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

