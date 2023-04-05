Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 9.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.11. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 31.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.40.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

