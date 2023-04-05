Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,241 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,163,836,000 after acquiring an additional 173,486 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Splunk by 6.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,316,000 after acquiring an additional 548,230 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Splunk by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock worth $244,994,000 after acquiring an additional 236,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 68.5% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

SPLK opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.95. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $148.72.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

