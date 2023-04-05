Xponance Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.48.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $419.33 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $503.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -178.44 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $2,288,064.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,472,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,247,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,398. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

