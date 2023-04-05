Xponance Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Repligen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Repligen by 37.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Repligen by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. Benchmark began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $162.85 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day moving average of $180.55.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.