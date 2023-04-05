Xponance Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

