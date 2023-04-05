Xponance Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after buying an additional 476,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,723,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,140,000 after buying an additional 427,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

