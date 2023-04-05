Xponance Inc. Has $2.18 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.80.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $370.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $424.36.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,726 shares of company stock worth $13,796,262 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.