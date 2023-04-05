Xponance Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,841 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after buying an additional 1,102,577 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $655,028,000 after buying an additional 333,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after buying an additional 186,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,205,000 after buying an additional 602,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $121.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

