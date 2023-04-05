Xponance Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

