Xponance Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after buying an additional 598,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,358,000 after purchasing an additional 399,541 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $24,447,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,609,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Graco by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231,739 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGG opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

