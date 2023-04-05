Xponance Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after buying an additional 1,510,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after buying an additional 1,174,377 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,312,000 after buying an additional 353,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

