Xponance Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,791,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,384,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $15,847,273. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.77.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $455.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.27 and its 200-day moving average is $387.49. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $459.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

